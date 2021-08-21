Emily Blunt: “I Could Have Been Britney Spears”









Emily Blunt once dreamed of becoming the next Britney Spears. She was then persuaded to continue her acting career instead of following her passion for music. She was persuaded by none other than Hollywood grande Dame Judi Dench. Emily asked the 85-year-old actress for advice on which way to go and Judi knew it.

On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Blunt confessed, “I did a play. My first job was with Judi Dench – yes, the lady – which was amazing, she was wonderful to me. And I asked her advice because I was very, very nervous about this career. At the time I didn’t know if it was right for me. “







“I didn’t think it was right for me,” continued Blunt. “And she said, ‘Oh no, darling, you can’t do both, you can’t act and do that.’ She talked me out of it.”

The “The Devil Wears Prada” actress seriously considered becoming a singer and even recorded some songs. She remembered and quipped, “I could have been Britney.”

“I don’t want to say too much because I have a feeling that someone will find these songs,” Blunt continued. ‘Do you want to know the name of one of them? “Ring It Up”. It will never see the light of day. “