Harry Potter’s best friend: Emma Watson turns 31

Berlin (dpa) – Emma Watson has recently made herself rare in public, but has not given up her profession as an actress, as was speculated at the beginning of the year. Your agent immediately cleared up the rumor.

In a statement, the artist manager Jason Weinberg told the American “Entertainment Weekly”: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career is not.” Today the former child and teen star turns 31.

In fact, the British woman was last seen in the historical love drama "Little Women", which started in this country at the end of January 2020. Then came Corona, which could possibly be the reason that the film database Imdb.com is currently not announcing any new film projects with Watson. Hollywood on pause.









Born on April 15, 1990 in Paris, but grew up mostly in England, she was cast at the age of eleven for the role of Hermione Granger in the extremely successful “Harry Potter” films (from 2001). The role made her world famous in one fell swoop.

In 2011, however, the sorcerer’s apprentice Harry Potter was over. In the same year Watson appeared in the British drama “My Week with Marilyn” as the costume designer Lucy. She also studied English literature in England and the USA. In 2014 she finished her studies.

After further engagements in the film, Watson, who by the way has also been the UN Special Envoy for Women since 2014, took on the female lead in the remake musical “Die Schöne und das Best” (2017), in the thriller drama “The Circle” (2017) that of an ambitious young woman who works in her supposed dream job for a global tech company.

What the future holds for Emma Watson is not yet known and for the time being it remains to be seen.