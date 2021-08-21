Ethereum Collapses 85% – The Bears Take Command Investing.com



Ethereum collapses by 85% – The bears take command



Investing.com – traded $ 469.22 on the Investing.com Index on Saturday at 6:44 AM (04:44 AM GMT), down 85.44%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss in its history to date.

The recent downward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 383.54B or 18.31% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 469.22 on the lower side and $ 3,287.68 on the upper side.

In the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has only stagnated by 0.63%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 20.54B million or 18.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 469.2212 on the downside and $ 3,334.2239 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 89.25% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 48,673.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.30% on the day.

Cardano was down 0.46% on the Investing.com Index to $ 2.484181.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 915.45B or 43.69% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Cardano’s market capitalization was last at $ 80.06B or 3.82% of the total market capitalization.