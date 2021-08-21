Emotional confession from Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian’s sister has led a public life since she was a child. Now she made an honest confession and in the article you will find out what it was about …

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and famous top model is by no means a stranger. We’re talking about Kendall Jenner, who has lived a public life since childhood. With their broadcast “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the family has built up a huge fan base, which at the same time follows every step of the celebrities – by no means easy circumstances under which Kendall, Kylie & Co. grew up. The older Jenner sister has built up a lot through her career as a model: She runs and is at the shows of the greatest designers Of course, she is also represented on social networks such as Instagram or Twitter, where she gives her fans intimate insights into her life. Now it came as a surprise to a very emotional confession by the 25-year-old and what it was all about, you will find out now …

You might be interested in these “hot stories”:









Kendall Jenner surprises with honest words

We all check our social channels several times a day and keep catching ourselves sinking into the depths of the Internet, but we do at Kendall Jenner this consumption has now reached unhealthy proportions. “My relationship with social media is a bit addicting at the moment”, the 25-year-old confessed to American Vogue. The model now has more than 163 million subscribers on Instagram, who follow their everyday lives and are constantly waiting for new posts from the dark-haired beauty. “I notice that the more I look at the screen, the more I feel disconnected from my own body or from what is happening in front of me.”, she reveals in an interview. What shocks them most is the massive negativity that is being spread online. “I don’t like that I feel the need to have social media at all. There is really no escape “ – honest words from the It girl, which should also encourage other people to rethink their social media behaviorwhat we will definitely do …

You might like these exciting topics: