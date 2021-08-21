Emma Stone: The baby is here! – Cologne

Emma Stone’s big wish came true: she became a mom!









American actress Emma Stone became a mom last week, according to People! She and her husband, Dave McCary, welcomed their first child, a young daughter. The Oscar winner and the comedian met in 2016 while hosting SNL (“Saturday Night Live”). Four years later, in early 2020, the two married. When Stone spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her animated film The Croods last year, she hinted that she would like to start a family. In the film, the 32-year-old plays a member of the prehistoric Croods family. “I’m feeling pretty good starting my own pack,” Emma Stone told the magazine, but joked that her family might behave a little differently than the Croods: “I don’t think my pack will be that physically strong will be like the croods. They are pretty rough and impetuous and I don’t know if my pack would be that rough and impetuous too. “

It was only with age that Emma Stone developed the desire to have children

In November 2018, Emma Stone opened up about starting a family and told Elle that her desire to have children only developed with age. “My perspective on children changed as I got older,” she said at the time. “I never took care of kids or anything. As a teenager, I thought, ‘I’ll never get married, I’ll never have kids.’ And then I got older and thought, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have children’ “. The La La Land actress added, “My twenties were a really interesting time, and a lot has happened in these last 10 years, both positive and less positive. It’s strange how much the reaching of 30 crystallizes your life. Instead just living the dreams I had in my youth and doing the job I love and making friends and experiencing all that as it is, the thought came: What do I want to be active now as an adult? “. We are very happy with Emma Stone and Dave McCary and wish the family all the best!