Emma Stone: She’s giving birth to her first child

Hollywood actress Emma Stone (32, “The Help”) became a mother for the first time. This is reported by the US site “TMZ”. Accordingly, the Oscar winner gave birth to a baby on March 13 in the Los Angeles area. The sex of the child is not yet known. It wasn’t until January that it became public that Stone was pregnant at all. Snapshots that showed them with a clear baby bump made the rounds at that time. The pregnancy was not officially confirmed by her or her partner Dave McCary (35).

The actress and the writer of the US talk show “Saturday Night Live” are said to have been a couple since October 2017. The engagement followed two years later. McCary even announced that himself via Instagram at the time. Otherwise, the two consistently keep their private life out of the public eye. In September 2020, rumors also emerged that the two should already be married. Suspicious rings are said to have given this away.

