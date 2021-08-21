Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone: She's giving birth to her first child
News

Emma Stone: She’s giving birth to her first child

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




Emma Stone
She gives birth to her first child

Emma Stone gave birth to her first baby.

Emma Stone gave birth to her first baby.

© Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Emma Stone is mom! According to US media reports, the Oscar winner gave birth to her first child a few days ago.




Hollywood actress Emma Stone (32, “The Help”) became a mother for the first time. This is reported by the US site “TMZ”. Accordingly, the Oscar winner gave birth to a baby on March 13 in the Los Angeles area. The sex of the child is not yet known. It wasn’t until January that it became public that Stone was pregnant at all. Snapshots that showed them with a clear baby bump made the rounds at that time. The pregnancy was not officially confirmed by her or her partner Dave McCary (35).

The actress and the writer of the US talk show “Saturday Night Live” are said to have been a couple since October 2017. The engagement followed two years later. McCary even announced that himself via Instagram at the time. Otherwise, the two consistently keep their private life out of the public eye. In September 2020, rumors also emerged that the two should already be married. Suspicious rings are said to have given this away.

CodeList


Previous articleVanEck and ProShares are withdrawing planned Ethereum ETFs immediately
Next articleSeth Rogen Confirms: Emma Watson Escaped Filming – Entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv