Election excitement: Cardi B. (b) smokes 3 cigarettes at once! – People

The rapper doesn’t give a damn about her health: Out of sheer nervousness about the US election result, she sticks three glow sticks between her lips.

The race for the White House is turning into a tough war of nerves for many prominent US voters too! To calm their minds, however, many stars resort to rather questionable methods. For example, beauty queen Olivia Culpo (28) lets her followers take part in how she eats tons of sweet ice cream and singer Cardi B. (28) uses even more unhealthy means on election night: while she is following the counting of votes on television, cranking it up they triple their nicotine levels.

Trump lead increases Cardi’s nicotine budget

With a tense mime, the “WAP” hitmaker looks at the first results and is concerned that Donald Trump (74) is pulling away from his challenger Joe Biden (77) in several states. “What this choice does to me when I see that more and more states are turning red,” comments the musician on her short Instagram clip and sticks three cigarettes between her lips.

Although the singer confidently stands by her conviction to oppose the incumbent President Trump, this outing is definitely not a role model for other and future voters. Her dearest and but-not-ex-husband Offset (28) sets a better example: According to the celebrity portal “TMZ”, the US rapper has the waiting electorate with free food in three locations in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia provided.







