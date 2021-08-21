Dogecoin: Influencers jointly organize the “Doge Conference”!

Several celebrities Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers have teamed up to host “The Doge Conference,” with speakers, music artists, and even a chance to find one Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck up for grabs.

Bringing the crypto room together

Jenny Q Ta, a Wall Street veteran and cryptocurrency expert, is the founder and chairman of the Doge Conference, an event she hopes can unite the cryptocurrency community.

“Within the crypto space, Doge is known for having the most supportive and inclusive community – a community we affectionately call the ‘Doge Family’ or the ‘Doge Army’,” Ta said.

“While other crypto communities tend to be more exclusive, the unifying vision of the Doge conference is to bring all crypto communities together, put our differences aside and realize that we are all together in this blockchain universe.”

The conference is supposed to in March next year in Las Vegas occur. While the official speakers have not yet been announced, the organizers will announce the guests and musical acts in the coming months.

The team behind the conference

Dogecoin has caused a storm this year, climbing from less than a cent to as high as 75 cents per coin. The meme coin peaked in May, and since then the dog-themed cryptocurrency has fallen more than 50% to around 30 cents per coin today.









The coin’s dazzling development turned investors into avid followers, with some Dogecoin influencers gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on social platforms. @DogecoinRise on Twitter is a great example of this.

Dogecoin Rise’s real name is Kenneth Moran. Moran launched his Dogecoin Twitter account in January and already has nearly half a million followers. Moran is officially the director of marketing and business development for the Doge Conference.

Moran is not alone on the conference board. In addition to Moran and Ta, Aaron Bowley, a musician and producer, will lead the entertainment division of the event. According to the organizers, the conference will feature various prominent speakers and entertainers, although nothing official has been announced yet.

Hope to set an example

The organizers hope the Dogecoin conference will get everyone involved and set a new standard for the cryptocurrency communities.

“Our hope is to set an example for other crypto communities,” said Ta. “If many different crypto enthusiasts attend our conference and find friendly acceptance there, we hope that they will return to the same unified message and mindset carry their own communities and make the entire crypto space a friendlier, more accepting, and cooperative place. “

This is not the first Dogecoin event planned: the “Dogepalooza” is slated to take place in Texas this October.

What’s next

The official website for the Doge conference kicks off Thursday morning, with announcements from Ta, Moran and Bowley.