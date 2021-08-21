Celebrity Birthday of December 3, 2019: Amanda Seyfried

Berlin (dpa) – She was last seen in the romantic canine comedy “Enzo and the wonderful world of people”. For 2020, “Imdb.com” lists the Citizen Kane film “Mank” and a horror thriller with Amanda Seyfried in the female lead. Musicals, comedies, romances and dramas: As an actress, she is always looking for new challenges.

+++ Current celebrity news +++

In real life, it’s quiet and seclusion. But things don’t always go the way you might imagine. The blonde had said for a long time that she did not want to get married. “I find it extremely romantic to make such a promise,” she told the magazine “Cosmopolitan”, “but it is nothing for me and my life.”

Amanda Seyfried, who turns 34 today, is now married to her colleague Thomas Sadoski (43, “The Newsroom), whom she met in New York in 2015 during the musical production” The Way We Get By ” the two said yes, their daughter was born in the same month.

Amanda Seyfried describes herself as a hopeless romantic. “My heart makes all the decisions. It’s often unwise, but that’s the way I am. I’m too impatient and passionate to listen to my mind,” she once said in an interview with “TV Movie”.

She may have been particularly drawn to a film like “The Shine of Silence” (2010). In the dramatic romance of Lasse Hallström, she falls head over heels in love with John (Channing Tatum) and spends two weeks of summer full of passion. Then the soldier has to return to his unit.

The quite conventional love story impresses above all with the engaging nature of Amanda Seyfried, who has an unbelievable screen presence, charisma and beautiful big eyes, so that even the filming of a Nicholas Sparks Schmonzette becomes an experience.









Seyfried celebrated her breakthrough two years earlier as the daughter of Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in the magical film adaptation of the musical “Mamma Mia!”, With which she became a shooting star in Hollywood. In 2018 the story continued: “In Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” Amanda could be seen again in her role as Sophie.

She is particularly interested in characters that are totally alien to her and that she cannot understand at first, said Seyfried to the magazine “Elle”. “This process of learning to walk in the shoes of these strangers is delightful.”

One such great stranger to her was the porn actress Linda Lovelace. “Lovelace” (2013) traces the life of the leading actress in the film “Deep Throat”, which was a box-office hit in the 1970s and is considered the most successful porn film of all time. Linda Boreman, her real name, later accused her then husband in a revelatory book of using guns to force her into pornography. She prepared for the role with relevant films and books, said Seyfried at the 63rd Berlinale, where “Lovelace” was presented.

As a drug-loving lawyer, Seyfried also impressed in the super comedy “Ted 2” (2015), in the tragic comedy “Felt Mid Twenty” (2014), she and Adam Driver (“Star Wars”, “Paterson”) were a hipster couple and for the “Twin Peaks” revival (2017) immersed her in the wild and eccentric world of David Lynch.

Amanda Seyfried, on the other hand, stays away from the really big blockbusters and comic heroes. Likewise from Hollywood: She feels most comfortable in the country, in the middle of nature. Two hours north of New York, Seyfried bought a small farm some time ago, which is populated by numerous animals.

She also finds relaxation and distraction while drawing: “Even if I wouldn’t say that I can paint, you could call it art what I’m making,” she told Joy magazine – with a wink.