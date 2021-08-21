Saturday, August 21, 2021
Cardi B can hardly save itself from date offers

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B stated that her private messages are “flooded” with date offers.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker recently separated from her husband Offset, with whom she is raising her two-year-old daughter Kulture.




Now the beauty should hardly be able to save itself from date offers from other men. The rapper said in a live video on her OnlyFans account: “I could date any man. My DMs are flooded. I don’t really want to date anybody. I’m so focused on my career that it’s crazy.” Cardi also spoke about their ongoing divorce, revealing that people “can’t hurt” their feelings by addressing the breakup because she’s the one who ended the relationship. The musician added, “You can’t hurt me by throwing the divorce in my face because I made up my mind that I wanted to go. I didn’t want to wait for him to cheat on me again … I didn’t wait [auf] another controversy in which he was embroiled. I decided to leave him. If I had wanted to stay, then I would have stayed. I decided to go. “


