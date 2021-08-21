Saturday, August 21, 2021
Camila Cabello – star portrait, news, pictures

By Arjun Sethi
Camila Cabello

First a mischievous smile from a distance, then Shawn Mendes takes the hand of Camila Cabello, who starts to laugh heartily. After a concert at which Camila had a guest appearance, the two are out and about in the streets of New York in a hot summer look and do not go unnoticed. The singer later shares the heartfelt snapshot on his Instagram account.

Singer Camila Cabello also celebrates with her loved ones on four paws. Except that you stick your tongue out traditionally when taking an animal family photo, probably nobody has stuck it before.

For Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the basketball game becomes a minor matter. While the Los Angeles Clippers are asserting themselves against the Toronto Raptors, the lovebirds, newly in love, cannot keep their hands off each other.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello at the VMAs

Camila Cabello wears one of the fashion highlights of the evening: Her red Alex Perry dress is of the highest couture art and falls very magically.

Camila Cabello keeps it simple. She presents herself at the American Music Awards in a combination of corset and pants. Only the rhinestones on the top bring the red carpet touch.

Camila Cabello has a stylish pink carpet appearance in a blue and white balloon dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Camila Cabello proudly swings her fringed skirt from Givenchy through the air and she just looks great.

Camila Cabello in an interesting combination that doesn't immediately make it clear what the designer of the dress was actually thinking. The fact that her pony is covering Camila's right eye doesn't make things any better either.

Camila Cabello, a former member of the girl group “Fifth Harmony”, had apparently opted for a pink curtain.

Characteristics

  • First name
    Karla Camila
  • Surname
    Cabello Estrabao
  • born

    03.03.1997, Havana / Cuba

  • star sign

    fishes

  • years
    24
  • Size
    1.57 m
  • partner

    Shawn Mendes (since 2019)
    Michael Clifford (2015)
    Austin Mahone (2013-2014)

Not everyone knows that

Taylor Swift wanted Camila to appear in her iconic music video “Bad Blood,” but Camila turned it down because her colleagues on “Fifth Harmony” weren’t asked.

Camila is the daughter of a Cuban and a Mexican.

If her career as a singer hadn’t worked out, Camila would prefer to be a dentist today.

Biography of Camila Cabello

For some time now, the Cuban-American singer and songwriter with the melodious name of Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao has been causing a sensation with her music. Little Camila spent the first years of her life in Cuba before she went to the USA with her family – exactly the right place to make dreams come true.

Girl group: Fifth Harmony

And since Camila Cabello had dreamed of a great career as a singer when she was a little girl in Cuba, she applied to the talent show “The X Factor” in 2012. Although she dropped out during the boot camp phase, the dream seemed to have broken, but juror Simon Cowell saw the talent in the young woman and created the girl group Fifth Harmony from Camila and four other candidates. The combo only made it to third place on the show, but was able to assert itself in the music business and secure some chart positions with its debut album “Reflection” (2015) and its successor “7/27” (2016).


Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello successfully on a solo path

Despite the success of her girl band Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello tried her hand as a solo artist. In autumn 2015 she released the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, a duet with Shawn Mendes. In the US, the song the two singers wrote backstage during a Taylor Swift concert went platinum.

Driven by this success, Camila Cabello decided to continue walking on solo paths and left her band Fifth Harmony. Not a bad decision, because as steeply as the Cuban-born career began, it continued to be just as successful. The single “Havana” from their solo debut album “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving”, which was later simply renamed “Camila”, made it into the top 10 in this country, in the USA and Great Britain the song even climbed Top of the charts. The young musician can now look back on a number of successes and awards, including a “Billboard Music Award”, an “MTV Europe Music Award” and two “MTV Video Music Awards” – and it seems that this is just the beginning!


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
