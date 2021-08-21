Camila Cabello – star portrait, news, pictures

Characteristics
-
First name
Karla Camila
-
Surname
Cabello Estrabao
-
born
03.03.1997, Havana / Cuba
-
star sign
fishes
-
years
24
-
Size
1.57 m
-
partner
Shawn Mendes (since 2019)
Michael Clifford (2015)
Austin Mahone (2013-2014)
Not everyone knows that
1 of 3
Taylor Swift wanted Camila to appear in her iconic music video “Bad Blood,” but Camila turned it down because her colleagues on “Fifth Harmony” weren’t asked.
2 of 3
Camila is the daughter of a Cuban and a Mexican.
3 of 3
If her career as a singer hadn’t worked out, Camila would prefer to be a dentist today.
Biography of Camila Cabello
For some time now, the Cuban-American singer and songwriter with the melodious name of Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao has been causing a sensation with her music. Little Camila spent the first years of her life in Cuba before she went to the USA with her family – exactly the right place to make dreams come true.
Girl group: Fifth Harmony
And since Camila Cabello had dreamed of a great career as a singer when she was a little girl in Cuba, she applied to the talent show “The X Factor” in 2012. Although she dropped out during the boot camp phase, the dream seemed to have broken, but juror Simon Cowell saw the talent in the young woman and created the girl group Fifth Harmony from Camila and four other candidates. The combo only made it to third place on the show, but was able to assert itself in the music business and secure some chart positions with its debut album “Reflection” (2015) and its successor “7/27” (2016).
Camila Cabello successfully on a solo path
Despite the success of her girl band Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello tried her hand as a solo artist. In autumn 2015 she released the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, a duet with Shawn Mendes. In the US, the song the two singers wrote backstage during a Taylor Swift concert went platinum.
Driven by this success, Camila Cabello decided to continue walking on solo paths and left her band Fifth Harmony. Not a bad decision, because as steeply as the Cuban-born career began, it continued to be just as successful. The single “Havana” from their solo debut album “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving”, which was later simply renamed “Camila”, made it into the top 10 in this country, in the USA and Great Britain the song even climbed Top of the charts. The young musician can now look back on a number of successes and awards, including a “Billboard Music Award”, an “MTV Europe Music Award” and two “MTV Video Music Awards” – and it seems that this is just the beginning!