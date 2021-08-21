Camila Cabello: Pop star calls cellulite and fat beautiful – Panorama

Saturday, August 21, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Camila Cabello spoke up on Instagram and fought against body shaming. Her message is aimed primarily at young women.

Pop star Camila Cabello (22, “Señorita”) has warned young women not to use unrealistic ideals of beauty as models. According to US media reports, the 22-year-old shared a post in her Instagram story in which she campaigns against body shaming.

It was not a conscious decision not to look at things on social media that could hurt her feelings, explains the 22-year-old. “For a second,” she forgot. By chance, she read a headline that said she was a victim of body shaming, the singer said. At first she was “super insecure” when she imagined what these photos of her should look like: “My cellulite! Oh no! I have not pulled my stomach in,” she wrote.




“Beautiful and natural”

Later, however, she changed her mind: “But then I thought … of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body is not made of stone or just muscles.” A lot of people were looking for a perfection that doesn’t exist: “I write this for girls like my little sister who grow up with social media. They see constantly edited pictures and think that this is reality and all eyes get used to it, To see artificially beautified body and skin, and suddenly they think that this is the norm, “writes the star:” It’s not. It’s a fake. And fake becomes the new reality. “



Cabello added, “We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body”: “Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural.”



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
