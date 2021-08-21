Saturday, August 21, 2021
Britney Spears: Judge decides: singer can drive herself again – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Britney Spears saw another success in the process of her guardianship. Photo: imago / ZUMA Wire


Another success for Britney Spears. The singer is now officially allowed to drive a car again. This is said to have been decided by a judge in the process for their guardianship.

Britney Spears (39) is apparently taking the next step towards self-employment. As the US magazine “People” reports, a judge has now decided that the singer is officially allowed to drive a car again.




“Britney is very happy that the guardianship now allows her to drive,” the site quoted a close friend of the 39-year-old as saying. Spears is excited and very grateful for all of the help she is currently receiving. The singer was even seen with her boyfriend Sam Asghari (27) behind the wheel of her car last Saturday.

A few days before this decision, the musician had her first success in the guardianship dispute. On July 14th, the court gave her permission to hire her own lawyer. Mathew Rosengart (58) will represent her in the process for the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears (69).

She has been fighting her father since 2014

On June 23, Britney Spears alleged in court that the guardianship was “abuse”. In addition, she was forced to work and was used against her will on an IUD so that she could no longer have children.

After the singer had mental breakdowns, her father was appointed as her guardian by a court in 2008. Since then, he has made all the decisions about her life and finances. Britney Spears is said to have been trying to break out of guardianship since 2014.




Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
