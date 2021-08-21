Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” gives you that late summer feeling

The K-pop band Blackpink and Selena Gomez have released the video for their joint single “Ice Cream”. And that’s colorful and sexy.

US singer Selena Gomez (28, “Boyfriend”) and the successful K-pop band Blackpink have released the music video for their joint single “Ice Cream”. In pin-up looks, the singers serve ice cream and dance in a good mood through a colorful fantasy land. So they seem to hit the bull’s eye. After eight hours, the video has been viewed almost 40 million times on YouTube.

Brightly colored outfits and catchy beats



“Ice Cream” was penned by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande (27) and other successful songwriters. The lyrics are anything but profound, but lines like “Ice cream, chillin ‘chillin'” are catchy because of the catchy melody and the fast beat. The music video is also designed to match the optimistic mood of the song – brightly colored.









At the beginning, Gomez drives into the picture with a pink ice cream van. The singer and actress wears a red and white striped bikini and a sailor’s hat. The four Blackpink band members dance in front of different colorful backdrops – including a change of outfit: From white tennis skirts to colorful crocheted dresses to black and white combinations, everything is included. Gomez also slips into four different outfits within the three-minute video.

“Throughout the music video we tried to match every look to the set, and we particularly focused on bright colors that match the general mood of the music and the concept,” the band told CNN Style.

Days before it was published, Blackpink and Selena Gomez had advertised the video on social media with pictures and short excerpts. To match the song title, Gomez also launched her own ice cream. Her “Cookies & Cream Remix” will be available from August 28th, but only in the New York restaurant Serendipity.

Blackpink breaking records again?



Can the band break their own record together with Selena Gomez? In June 2020, the girl group achieved an impressive 86.3 million clicks within the first 24 hours on YouTube with their hit “How You Like That”. In the meantime, the K-Pop band has been replaced by its male colleagues from BTS. The music video for their new song “Dynamite” was viewed a few days ago on the online video platform 101.1 million times in the first 24 hours.

For the girl band from South Korea, the collaboration with Gomez is not the first with a US star. Lalisa Manoban (23), Jennie Kim (24), Park Chaeyoung (23) and Jisoo (25) already released the single “Sour Candy” (2020) with Lady Gaga. In 2017 they recorded the song “Kiss and Make Up” with pop singer Dua Lipa. “Ice Cream” will also be featured on the girl band’s new album, which is announced for October 2nd, 2020.

