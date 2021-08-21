Bitcoin, Solana and Polkadot increases

With a trading volume of $ 133 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,164 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 4 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price jumped 3.44 percent within 24 hours. The current rate is $ 48,700.00. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.

Market Cap: $ 915.19 billion (+ 3.45%)

24h trading volume: $ 37,985 million (+ 7.54%)

24h High: $ 49,263.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



Exciting is different: The Ethereum rate only changed by 1.76 percent. The price is currently at $ 3,275.49.

Market Cap: $ 383.86 billion (+ 1.71%)

24h trading volume: $ 21,457 million (-6.97%)

24h high: $ 3,299.18

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



Hardly anything happened on the Cardano course: the course remained almost constant and only changed by 1.02 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.49.

Market Cap: $ 79.7 billion (+ 2.97%)

24h trading volume: 6,813 million US dollars (+ 134.83%)

24h high: $ 2.58

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



For the Binance Coin course, there has been a price increase of 6.23 percent since yesterday. This is reflected in a rate of 455.01 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 70.38 billion (+ 6.09%)

24h trading volume: 2.279 million US dollars (+ 1.22%)

24h high: $ 457.37

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by 0.08 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 64.46 billion (+ 0.16%)

24h trading volume: $ 61,208 million (-2.84%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



In the past 24 hours, the XRP price has increased by 4.06. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.26 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 58.63 billion (+ 4.34%)

24h trading volume: 6,869 million US dollars (-1.8%)

24h high: $ 1.28

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just 1.81 percent. Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.32.

Market Cap: $ 42.28 billion (+ 1.75%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,763 million (-34.15%)

24h high: $ 0.33

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



Thanks to the latest price rally, the Polkadot price rose by 7.87 percent. The price of Polkadot is currently 28.86 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 29.58 billion (+ 8.3%)

24h trading volume: 1,980 million US dollars (+ 7.99%)

24h high: $ 28.92

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



In a sideways movement, the USD coin price remained stuck at 0.1 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.07 billion (-0.47%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,199 million (-7.72%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course performed very well yesterday and can show a price increase of 10.41 percent. The price is currently 79.36 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 22.81 billion (+ 10.74%)

24h trading volume: 1,940 million US dollars (-60.13%)

24h high: $ 81.25

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 90.49 ( 59.34 %)

: $ 90.49 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 43.10 ( 36.05 %)

: $ 43.10 ( %) Bitcoin Gold course : $ 76.02 ( 17.44 %)

: $ 76.02 ( %) XDC Network course : $ 0.19 ( 12.65 %)

: $ 0.19 ( %) Solana course: $ 79.36 ( 10.41 %)

Flop 5

The Graph course : $ 1.02 ( -1.63 %)

: $ 1.02 ( %) Algorand course : $ 1.10 ( -2.04 %)

: $ 1.10 ( %) Celsius Network course : $ 6.02 ( -2.25 %)

: $ 6.02 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.50 ( -4.84 %)

: $ 0.50 ( %) Audius course: $ 2.97 ( -7.58 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 21, 2021 at 7:01 am.