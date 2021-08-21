Bitcoin fraudsters are ripping off several million in Saxony

A Zwickauer fell for an internet scam with alleged Bitcoin profits. It’s not the only victim in the region.
Zwickau – The internet report sounds exciting: Dieter Bohlen leaves “Germany is looking for the superstar (DSDS)“Because he now earns his money with the digital currency Bitcoin. If you click on the camouflaged advertisement, you end up on a Bitcoin advertising page. The story of Bohlen is wrong, and the promised mega-profits do not materialize either.
A scam that also works in Saxony. The Zwickau police have now uncovered 112 cases, damage: almost 3.3 million euros!
TAG24 spoke to a victim. His name is Thomas H. (67), an academic from Zwickau. H. lost around 300,000 euros to an international gang of fraudsters.
In December he read the ad on a reputable site, “that ex-chairman Andrea Nahles makes money with Bitcoin. I clicked, read the statement and gave my details.”
After an hour, an alleged Mr Cork called from Sweden. “If I invest 100,000 euros, after four months I will get 970,000 euros.”
“Mr. Cork” underpinned his “guarantee” with a forged certificate from the Bafin banking supervisory authority.
There were allegedly tax and other problems in March, but the money is safe. That is why Thomas H. shot up 200,000 euros in stages to get his million.
In the summer, the Zwickauer reported to the police. “The money is gone, that is clear.”
Two internet specialists (36, 47) from Kripo Zwickau have identified 112 such Bitcoin fraud cases since 2017. The money flows through accounts across Europe at lightning speed and is gone. Police spokeswoman Karolin Hemp (32): “These are almost always complete deceptions. Usually men over 50 fall for it.”
The police can’t get at the backers. Only the public prosecutor’s office could trigger a worldwide manhunt.