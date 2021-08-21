Bitcoin fraudsters are ripping off several million in Saxony

A Zwickauer fell for an internet scam with alleged Bitcoin profits. It’s not the only victim in the region.

Zwickau – The internet report sounds exciting: Dieter Bohlen leaves “ Germany is looking for the superstar (DSDS) “Because he now earns his money with the digital currency Bitcoin. If you click on the camouflaged advertisement, you end up on a Bitcoin advertising page. The story of Bohlen is wrong, and the promised mega-profits do not materialize either.

With such letters, the alleged Bitcoin fund managers held out a Zwickauer until he had deposited 300,000 euros. The money is gone. © private



A scam that also works in Saxony. The Zwickau police have now uncovered 112 cases, damage: almost 3.3 million euros!

TAG24 spoke to a victim. His name is Thomas H. (67), an academic from Zwickau. H. lost around 300,000 euros to an international gang of fraudsters.

In December he read the ad on a reputable site, “that ex-chairman Andrea Nahles makes money with Bitcoin. I clicked, read the statement and gave my details.”

After an hour, an alleged Mr Cork called from Sweden. “If I invest 100,000 euros, after four months I will get 970,000 euros.”









“Mr. Cork” underpinned his “guarantee” with a forged certificate from the Bafin banking supervisory authority.