Bitcoin back to 42,000 euros









Investment valuation Investors Vertical origin FTX.com $ 900 million $ 18 billion Paradigm, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Third Point, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter, BOND, NEA, Coinbase Ventures, Willoughby Capital, 40North, Senator Investment Group, Sino Global Capital, Multicoin, VanEck, Hudson River Trading, Circle Exchange Hong Kong Bitpanda $ 443 million

(Series C: 263

Series B: 180) $ 4.1 billion Valar Ventures, partner of DST Global Neobroker Vienna, AUT Circle $ 440 million tba. Digital Currency Group, Fidelity Management, FTX Stablecoins Boston, USA Ledger $ 380 million $ 1.5 billion 10T Holdings, Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, DCG, Korelya Capital, Wicklow Capital Crypto Wallet (Hardware) Paris, France BlockFi $ 350 million $ 3 billion Valar Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Fidelity, Akuna Capital, SoFi, Coinbase Ventures Crypto Lending New York, USA Solana Labs $ 314 million tba. Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain Capital, Alameda Research, Blockchange Ventures, CMS Holdings, Coinfund, CoinShares, Collab Currency, Memetic Capital Blockchain San Francisco, USA Fireblocks $ 310 million $ 2.2 billion Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC, SCB 10X Infrastructure New York, USA Dapper Labs $ 305 million $ 2.6 billion Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, Ashton Kutcher, Shawn Mendes, Will Smith NFT Vancouver, Canada Bullish 300 million dollars (+ crypto assets) tba. Peter Thiel (Thiel Capital and Founders Fund), Alan Howard, Louis Bacon (Moore Capital), Richard Li (Pacific Century Group), Christian Angermayer (Apeiron Investment Group, Cryptology Asset Group), Galaxy Digital, Nomura Exchange tba. Paxos $ 300 million $ 2.4 billion Oak HC / FT Declaration Partners, PayPal Ventures, Mithril Capital, Senator Investment Group, Liberty City Ventures, WestCap, Bank of America, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, FTX Blockchain Infra New York, USA Blockchain.com $ 300 million $ 5.2 billion DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, VY Capital, Google Ventures Crypto wallet London, UK Bitso $ 250 million $ 2.2 billion Tiger Global, Coatue, Paradigm, BOND, Valor Capital Group, QED, Pantera Capital, Kaszek Exchange Mexico City, MEX BitDAO $ 230 million (+ crypto assets) tba. Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, Alan Howard (Spartan Group), Jump Capital, Fenbushi or Kain Warwick (Synthetix) DeFi tba. Figure Technologies $ 200 million $ 3.2 billion Morgan Creek Capital, 10T Holdings, Digital Currency Group, Digital Capital Mgt, DST Global Mortgage San Francisco, USA Forte $ 185 million $ 1 billion Griffin Gaming Partners Gaming San Francisco, USA helium $ 111 million tba. Andreessen Horowitz, Alameda Research, Ribbit Capital, 10T Holdings, and Multicoin Capital Decentralized Wireless Network San Francisco, USA TaxBit $ 100 million $ 1.5 billion Insight Partners Crypto Tax Service Salt Lake City, USA Matrix port $ 100 million $ 1 billion DST Global, C Ventures, K3 Ventures, Tiger Global, Qiming Ventures Partners, IDG Capital, Dragonfly Capital Neobank Singapore Amber Group $ 100 million $ 1 billion China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Tiger Global Management, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Sky9 Capital, DCM Ventures, Gobi Partners, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com Crypto gateway Hong Kong, HK OpenSea $ 100 million $ 1.5 billion Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Michael Ovitz, Kevin Hartz, Dylan Field, Kevin Durant, Ashton Kutcher, Tobi Lutke NFT marketplace New York, USA Chainalysis $ 100 million $ 4.2 billion Coatue, 9Yards Capital, Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Durable Capital Partners, Altimeter, Blackstone, GIC, Pictet, Sequoia Heritage, SVB Capital Blockchain Analytics New York, USA ConsenSys $ 65 million tba. JP Morgan, Mastercard, UBS, Protocol Labs (Filecoin), Maker Foundation (MakerDAO), Fenbushi, The LAO and Alameda Research Ethereum Infra New York, USA