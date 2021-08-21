Billie Eilish has a fresh crush! Now there is a lot of skin and deep insights

It wasn’t long ago that Billie Eilish hid her body under baggy sweaters and labber pants. Photo: Imago Images

It wasn’t long ago that she hid her body under baggy sweaters and labber pants. That was old Billie Eilish. The new version of the singer is not only blonde, she also reveals her curve and shows skin. The seven-time Grammy winner published excerpts from her new music video “Lost Cause” on her Instagram. In it, she shows herself with friends in sexy sleep outfits on the bed – and lets her fans look deep into her neckline.

The 19-year-old shot the video herself with an entourage of friends at home.









At the beginning of May, the hitherto androgynous “Bad Guy” pop star presented itself for the first time as a blonde sex bomb a la Marilyn Monroe in British “Vogue”. She raved about her own transformation: “I feel more like a woman now.”

Eilish also cleared up a “strange misunderstanding” that has haunted her since she became an advocate of “Have the confidence to be who you are”: “It’s all about you should do everything what makes you feel good. If you need surgery to do this, go for it. And if you want to wear a dress that others gossip about making you look fat – give it a fuck drum! If you feel good in it, then you look good in it too! “

According to reports, there is a new love behind Billie 2.0. She was spotted cuddling with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara for weeks for weeks. In addition, she posted a mirror selfie with the words “Kiss me”, which fueled the speculation of her fans. Neither Eilish nor Vorce have yet commented on their alleged romance.