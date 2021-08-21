Saturday, August 21, 2021
Billie Eilish: Fans addicted to homophobic comment

Billie Eilish is in the promotion phase for her new album “Happier Than Ever”. Image: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish: Fans freaked out after homophobic comment on Instagram

Billie Eilish is not only an absolute megastar, who at the age of just 19 already won several Grammy Awards and was the youngest interpreter ever to sing a “Bond” song. Billie also causes storms of enthusiasm on social media. The last postings of the singer on Instagram broke like records in no time at all.

At the moment, her fans are particularly attentive to Billie’s posts. and at any moment Billie could come up with more single announcements.

The most recent harbinger on their new record is the song “Lost Cause” – In the accompanying music video, the American is quite revealing and dances exuberantly and sexy with a group of young women. She subsequently shared a few snapshots from the video shoot on Instagram. Not only her comment on the post makes her almost 87 million followers sit up and take notice, a statement from Amazon Prime also causes excitement – albeit negative.

Amazon Prime is making a huge mistake on Billie’s profile

Billie wrote about the photos on the set: “I love girls” – and that during the Pride Month. So it would be appropriate to come out on the occasion of the special month, which is all about the LGBTQ community. Some stars have at least used the opportunity in the past.

“What did she write there?” and “You don’t write something like that without ulterior motives during the Pride Month!”, some fans immediately speculated about Billie’s sexuality and whether the little sentence could actually be a coming-out.




The discussion about this was suddenly interrupted when the Amazon Prime Video social media account said “I hear all the good ones go to hell”. “I heard all the good guys go to hell” commented under the series of images. It was supposed to be a reference to her song “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”, but Billie’s followers received it very differently.

Quite a few of Billie’s fans did not perceive the sentence as a song reference, but understood it literally. The tone under the comment was: “Amazon, that comment seems pretty homophobic.” The company has not yet made it clear that it may have been a misunderstanding. Billie has not commented on this either.

In addition, it is not the first shit storm for Amazon that is linked to homophobia. Last year, the streaming provider was accused of collecting money for various anti-LGBTQ groups with the AmazonSmile campaign.

