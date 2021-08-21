Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsBetter actress thanks to Meryl Streep
News

Better actress thanks to Meryl Streep

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Amanda Seyfried describes Meryl Streep as her greatest idol.

The blonde beauty is incredibly lucky, in 2008 at the side of the screen legend in the musical film ‘Mamma Mia!’ having played. “The person who inspired me the most was Meryl Streep. Working with her was an incredible experience,” enthuses the 34-year-old. At the beginning, she was nervous to meet the icon. “But she’s human and working with her really took my acting skills to another level,” she says.




In an interview with ‘new!’ Magazine, Amanda talks about another important point in her career. “The moment that turned my life upside down was when I played Karen in Girls Club. got, “she chats. In the teen comedy, the actress was seen alongside Lindsay Lohan. “I’ve had so many wonderful roles since then, but that’s when it all started.”

The American had “no plan B” for what she could otherwise do with her life. “I was enrolled in college in New York, but I never went because I got the role in Girls Club. I think I should have just seen where it took me through college,” she says.


Previous articleBlackrock has nearly $ 383 million invested
Next article48-year-old Sean Paul profiles on OnlyFans
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv