Ariana Grande breaks Instagram record with 200 million fans

Los Angeles – She is riding a wave of success: Ariana Grande (27) does not only seem to be popular with young people.

She inspires millions of people around the world with her voice. With the size of her following on Instagram, the US singer is now even making history.

Ariana Grande: first woman with 200 million Instagram fans

The 27-year-old made it to the top. Over 200 million fans follow her on Instagram. Only soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (35) has achieved such a large following before her. The 35-year-old now has 237 million subscribers.

Ariana Grande is the first woman to break the 200 million follower barrier. Just behind the singer is actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48) with 196 million fans, the popular model Kylie Jenner (23) with 193 million followers, followed by singer Selena Gomez (28) with 190 million fans in the social network.

“You are a queen”: Lady Gaga congratulates Ariana Grande on her Instagram record

Pop icon Lady Gaga (34), who was on stage with her at the MTV Video Music Awards, does not have that much recognition. The 34-year-old won four trophies over the weekend.









But no trace of jealousy: Lady Gaga (has 43.4 million followers herself) grants her friend the success and proudly congratulates her on Instagram.

“Congratulations to my friend Ariana Grande on having 200 million subscribers! You are a queen! Wear your crown, ”she writes. (cf)