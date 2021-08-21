Anne Hathaway lives with her husband Adam Shulman

The story is good. Anything else would be a disappointment, after all, this is the Californian country house of actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, jewelry designer Adam Shulman, in Ojai. So the story that the two tell about their delightful little house in the style of a Swiss chalet goes like this: built in 1906, burned down in 1917 and rebuilt. The property belonged to Yves Saint Laurent before director Wes Anderson moved in and gave the building his own charmingly cheeky hipsteresque. If you believe this very imaginative fable, Anderson and David Bowie held a splendid New Year’s Eve party here every year. One can imagine all this wonderfully; but can you also get rid of it? Start your own new narrative? Hathaway, Shulman and the interior designer Pamela Shamshiri from Studio Shamshiri accepted this challenge with great enthusiasm. “Pam really got into it,” praised Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway can currently be seen in the Amazon series “Modern Love”. No complicated relationship status – the actress describes the first tour of her two-story house like falling in love at first sight: “I could really see how I will raise my children here.” She has now become a mother for the second time. Stephen Kent Johnson / Styling: Michael Reynolds

“You can be alone in this house. But also good with others. “







The building was designed by the architects Myron Hunt and Elmer Gray, who also designed the residence of Henry and Arabella Huntington in San Marino (now the central art gallery of the Huntington Library) and all sorts of other architectural landmarks in Southern California. “This house caused a lot of discussion, but nothing would bother Pam,” Shulman says. “She brought sophistication, magic and fun to the whole thing.” When Hathaway and Shulman talk about the magic of their picturesque home, it sounds like a love story. “As soon as we came up the driveway and this unbelievable panoramic view opened up in front of us, it was all about us,” remembers Shulman. And Hathaway enthuses: “This is where fairytale romance and great design come together. Our instincts immediately told us: This place will play a big role in our lives. I could really see how I would raise children here. ”By the way, she just had child number two.

The fairytale architecture offered Shamshiri an ideal starting point for her imaginative, decades-long interiors. “We were dealing with the Californian idea of ​​a Swiss chalet, built as a hunting lodge and rustic getaway. So we looked at old photos from Switzerland, ”she says. “We tried the charm of this sweetnessto preserve what made the house so special. We have supplemented it with colors, textures and furniture from different eras. We wanted to reflect the metamorphoses of the house. And the warmth and wit of Annie and Adam. “