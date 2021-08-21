Anne Hathaway: It doesn’t get any deeper! Actress amazes with cleavage hammer

With an extra deep neckline, Anne Hathaway is currently attracting everyone’s attention on the Instagram photo and video network. Because one thing is certain: you normally only rarely see the actress so revealing.

Usually is an actress Anne Hathaway not exactly known for being scantily clad online or on the red carpet. The fact that a real big cat is hiding behind her otherwise reserved manner was something the fans of the Oscar winner were able to see for themselves in the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises”. Since then, the American woman has rarely been seen wearing a skin-tight leather outfit. Hathaway’s most recent online appearance should be all the more gratifying, in which she presents herself freely to her more than 19 million Instagram followers.

Anne Hathaway looks unusually deep in her one-shoulder dress

Anne Hathaway can currently be admired three times on her official Instagram account. Once in a golden evening dress, in a bronze-colored robe and finally in a dreamlike silver dress. The latter in particular is likely to drive beads of sweat onto the forehead of many an observer. After all, the off-the-shoulder dress comes with an extremely lush neckline, where Anne Hathaway lets you look unusually deep.

Daring neckline and leg hammer! Anne Hathaway shows her sexy side

But not only the cleavage of the 38-year-olds comes into its own in the silver dress. With her bright red lips slightly parted, Anne Hathaway looks sensually into the camera of the photographer Christian Högstedt. Sitting at the edge of a pool, she gives her fans a breathtaking view of her long slender legs. It quickly becomes clear: Here Anne’s dress really reveals more than it conceals. “Fashion, but make it fashion.”, Headlines the mother of two, fittingly to her sexy photo.









There is no stopping the fans. You can’t get enough of Anne Hathaway’s seductive appearance. Almost two million likes have already landed on the account of the beautiful “Les Miserables” actress. With so much enthusiasm, Anne Hathaway’s new film can only be a complete success.

Anna Hathaway promotes new pandemic film “Locked Down”

The seductive shots were created as part of her new film “Locked Down”. This is a star-studded pandemic film directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”). Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel star in the romantic action comedy Ejioforsie (“12 Years a Slave”) London couple intending to separate who have to pull themselves together in the corona lockdown. In addition to Hathaway, Ben Kingsley and Ben Stiller also stood in front of the camera for the film. “Locked Down” will be available January 14th on HBO Max.

