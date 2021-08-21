Anna Kendrick in ‘Alice, Darling’

The 35-year-old actress will play the title role in the new flick that marks Mary Nighy’s directorial debut, according to Deadline.

The film follows Alice (Kendrick), who acts strangely and keeps secrets about boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends. When the friends go on a girls’ getaway out of town, all the secrets are revealed when a local girl disappears and Alice’s boyfriend shows up unannounced.









Alanna Francis wrote the script for the film, which will be produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal. Francis and Sam Tipper-Hale are the executive producers. The film is currently being produced in Canada with Lionsgate distributing the film.

Director Nighy said in a statement: “‘Alice, Darling’ is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t ask for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life.”