Angelina Jolie on Instagram: Hollywood star shows letter from Afghan girl – people

So far, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) has stayed away from Instagram – now she has chosen a sad occasion for her premiere.

On Friday, Jolie joined the social media platform and published an Afghan girl’s dramatic cry for help in her very first post: a handwritten letter.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



She received this letter from a teenager in Afghanistan, the actress wrote on the Internet platform. The people there could no longer express themselves freely in social networks. She wants to help share the stories and voices of people fighting for their human rights on Instagram.









In the letter, the girl shares disillusioning experiences and writes about her fear of the Taliban: “Before the Taliban came, we could go to work or school. We had all rights, we could stand up for them freely. Now we are afraid of them and believe that all of our dreams have been destroyed. “

Jolie has a long connection with Afghanistan: two weeks before the attacks of September 11, 2001, she herself was on the border with Afghanistan, where she met people fleeing the Taliban regime, wrote the Oscar winner.

It is horrific to see so many refugees again. Jolie sharply criticized that Afghan refugees would be treated “like a burden”.

You were among the most capable people in the world, explained the mother of six. She met many women and girls who wanted an education and fought for it.

Jolie urged her followers to support her in helping these people. The longtime ambassador of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) added a link to the organization in her post.