Angelina Jolie: Great protective instinct with her children

Angelina Jolie (45) spoke in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper about her relationship with her six children: “I’m very protective of my children,” explains the actress and mother of six. “When my kids were young, there were situations in which the lion mom came out in me.” Suddenly she noticed: “I have an animal slumbering inside that wants to protect its young.”

When your own children are still young, it’s more about protecting them physically. Later you suddenly wonder how they are mentally. “It then becomes more important who you surround yourself with and who could destabilize your life or throw it completely off track,” says the Hollywood star. Meanwhile, her children also took care of her in many situations. “They often remind me to have something to eat and say, ‘Mom, you haven’t eaten today. You should change that as soon as possible’.”









She loves having her family around at all times. According to Jolie, spending time with the children is the perfect balance. The family sit together on the floor and decorate coloring books or jump on the trampoline. In addition, she reads specially created stories to her children in the evening, the actress reveals. “I like to tell them stories that ultimately have a moral. In them you can find moments of inner calm that fill you with love and make you happy.”

Custody dispute



Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie are currently fighting a custody dispute in their divorce proceedings. It is about the custody of the underage Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Vivienne and Knox (12 each). Maddox (19), the oldest child of the two, is therefore excluded. In the future, the couple will apparently share custody of their children 50/50. This is said to have been determined by a US court in a preliminary ruling at the end of May, as several US media reported unanimously.

This means that Pitt can spend significantly more time with their children. The former Hollywood dream couple had been in a relationship since 2005 and also married since 2014. The two-part divorce process has been running since 2016 – while they have been officially divorced since 2019.

