Angelina Jolie: First Instagram post with a sad background

August 21, 2021



Angelina Jolie surprises with her Instagram debut



Fans had to wait a long time to be able to follow Angelina Jolie, 46, on Instagram. On Friday, August 20, 2021, the Hollywood actress finally celebrated her debut on the social media platform. Within a very short time, she can already count almost 5 million followers on her profile. Unlike many other celebrities, the mother of six does not use her wide reach to upload sexy photos of herself or to advertise products. Rather, she takes a serious matter as an occasion for her first posting.

The 46-year-old wants to draw attention to current events in Afghanistan. “This is a letter I received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan,” explains Angelina Jolie of a picture of the handwritten letter. “At that moment, people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate and express themselves freely via social media. That’s how I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their human rights. ” She wants to keep looking for ways to help and hope for the support of her fans. She can be sure of this, after all, she receives almost two million likes for her emotional contribution within a few hours.

August 20, 2021



“Kill Bill” star Shin’ichi “Sonny” Chiba has died



What a loss: fans of Quentin Terantino’s “Kill Bill” films mourn the loss of actor and martial artist Shin’ichi “Sonny” Chiba, † 82. According to the “Daily Star”, the martial arts legend is said to have died of complications in connection with a Covid 19 disease. Earlier this month, the 82-year-old was hospitalized with pneumonia.

The Japanese news agency “Oricon News” reported that the six-fold black belt received respiratory treatment, but succumbed to his illness a little later. In addition to the “Kill Bill” films, “Sonny” Chiba also appeared in “Whole Bloody Affair” as Hattori Hanzo and for the “Fast and the Furios” franchise as Uncle Kamata in “Tokyo Drif”. His final film will be the Japanese Mafia flick “Bond of Justice: Kizuna”, which is currently in post-production.

August 19, 2021



Joshua Jackson condemns racial hostility against his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith



Joshua Jackson, 43, is outraged at the hateful comments his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, had to read on her Instagram account for some time. The actor recently told The Tonight Show that it was his wife who asked for his hand before the couple tied the knot in 2019. He fondly remembers the romantic moment, but this is now overshadowed by hostile and racist comments from some followers.

In an interview with “Refinery29” he condemns the misogynous attacks on his wife in the strongest possible terms: “Good God, you can’t imagine what some people have written to my wife […] That was a real lesson for me as a white Man. It was a necessary but ugly lesson about how to treat black people, but especially about black women. That’s not okay, there is still so much to be done in this area. “

The “Dawsons Creek” actor advises all people who are uncomfortable with the fact that the woman is allowed to propose marriage to “just be the damn quiet”.

August 18, 2021



Christina Aguilera shares a touching birthday post for her daughter



But it has grown up! After a long time, Christina Aguilera, 40, shares another picture of her cute daughter Summer Rain, 7. For the little ones’ birthday, the singer dedicates a post to her on Instagram and thus melts the hearts of many followers: inside. What a surprise – after all, it is not often that the “Lady Marmalade” interpreter presents her beloved children on social media. “Congratulations, you sweet, sensitive, funny, creative, shining soul,” she raves about her second child.

“You inspire us with your charisma to see the world as a better one. Mommy loves you so much,” the sweet birthday dedication continues. The singer can hardly believe that her daughter, who she had with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 36, is already seven: “Time flies too quickly,” she says. Your fans are enthusiastic: Countless heart emojis are collected under the row of photos.

Jennifer Lopez: Ex Alex raves about their relationship



Jennifer Lopez, 52, would love to hear that. Her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 46, is forgiving four months after the relationship ended and even strikes an almost warm tone. “Whatever happened to me in the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, referring specifically to his time with the actress: “I’ve had an incredible five years and an incredible one Partnership, also when it comes to my daughters – we have learned so much. “

Jennifer and Alex had been engaged since 2019. The couple lived the dream of a seemingly well-functioning blended family, as documented by pictures regularly posted on their Instagram channels with their respective children. The singer brought 13-year-old twins Emme and Max and the former baseball pro daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, into the relationship.

After the separation of the former dream couple in mid-April 2021, Jennifer quickly found new happiness with her former love Ben Affleck, 49. Alex doesn’t seem to have put out his feelers that quickly. The ex-athlete apparently spends a lot of time with his children and reorganizing his single life. “Now we have the opportunity to use that and move forward and say: ‘You know what? We are so grateful for the past five years, how can we improve the next five years based on the knowledge we have gained?’ I’m doing great, “assures Alex. “I am so grateful for where God and the Light have really taken me, and I am very happy. Above all, to see how my girls develop.”

17th August 2021



Robbie Williams ruthlessly honest: During his success with “Take That” he hated himself



He was the teen crush of the 90s: Robbie Williams, 47, became famous almost overnight with the boy band “Take That”. For many, he lived the dazzling life of a star. But as Robbie reveals in a podcast, his time in the boy band was one of his darkest. “I hated myself. The highlights of my career were inextricably linked with a really severe, dark depression and deep anxiety. And none of it was fun,” the singer honestly reveals, and with this statement probably shocks one or the other fan.

As Robbie himself says, he couldn’t see anything positive during this time and the fact that he couldn’t enjoy his success only made his condition worse. In 1995 he left the boy band and broke millions of women’s hearts. It was only with his wife Ayda Field, 42, that Robbie’s life returned to calm and stability. The couple met in 2006 and married in 2010. They have four children together.

17th August 2021



“Our heroine”: Jennifer Gates congratulates her mother on her 57th birthday



Jennifer Gates, 25, pays tribute to her mom, Melinda Gates, 57, on Instagram. On the occasion of Melinda’s birthday on August 15, 2021, the billionaire daughter posted moving words in her story: “Happy birthday to our unique mother, wife and heroine Melinda Gates”. The eldest child of Bill Gates, 65, shares private recordings of mother-daughter moments with her 442,000 followers: Inside: A photo shows Jennifer as a small child in her mom’s arms. “I wish you the biggest party today and that the year that lies ahead of you will be incredible,” commented the 25-year-old on another family snapshot.

The show jumper is thus strengthening her mother’s back – since the marriage between Melinda and Bill Gates was recently divorced after 27 years together, the family has been going through a challenging phase. The medical student also spent time with dad Bill Gates in the past, writing on social media: “Nothing is better than spending nice moments with family members”.

Her “heroine” Melinda Gates was sure to give her “heroine” Melinda Gates joy on the special day with this admiring post – especially in view of a public separation, such a declaration of love is like balm on the soul.

August 16, 2021



Relationship from Pheobe Dynevor and Pete Davidson?



As stormy as the relationship between Pheobe Dynevor, 26, and Pete Davidson, 27, began, it seems to be over soon. The “Bridgerton” actress and the comedian are said to have separated again after only five months of relationship. The couple was last seen in a good mood and turtling at Wimbledon in July. Now the two should have separated, it is said.

“Pete and Phoebe had a real whirlwind romance and they were both fully involved from the start,” an insider told The Sun. Now the tide is said to have turned. “It was pretty telling when Phoebe went to Croatia with her friends this week rather than visiting Pete in America.” The reason for the sudden end of the relationship is said to have been the great distance between the actress and the comedian. “It was wild while it lasted … But the distance weighed on them. They will continue to be close, but unless things change drastically, their relationship will not improve.”

Both the British and the American have quite busy schedules right now. While she is in front of the camera in the UK for a new season of the Netflix hit “Bridgerton”, he is working on the comedy show “Saturday Nigh Live” and shooting the film “Meet Cute” in the USA.

