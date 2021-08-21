Amazon brings out remake with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello takes the lead role in a reinterpretation of “Cinderella”. The film adaptation of “Cinderella” will be released on September 3rd on the streaming portal Amazon Prime Video – and shows how emancipated fairy tales can be.

No stereotypical princess story with a lot of romance: the remake of “Cinderella” shows an emancipated version of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella”. The film musical with singer and actress Camila Cabello in the lead role will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 3rd.

In the film adaptation, Cinderella dreams of one day being successful as a designer. She would like to present her self-made dress at the prince’s ball and win customers. At the event, Cinderella meets the prince, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who wants to make her his wife. However, Cinderella does not want to give up her career or become a princess. However, she doesn’t want to live in her stepmother’s cellar forever either. This is shown by the trailer that Cabello has already posted on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share this magical film with you,” she writes under the post.









“Cinderella” remake: This is the trailer

Kay Cannon directed and wrote the screenplay. Cannon became known, among other things, as the author of the “Pitch Perfect” film series. And the interest seems to be great: the film already has its own Instagram page, which is followed by almost 85,000 people, the English trailer made it to number 41 of the German YouTube trends.

