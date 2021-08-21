Amanda Seyfried turns 34

Most recently she was seen in the romantic canine comedy “Enzo and the wonderful world of people”.

Meanwhile is Amanda Seyfried married to her colleague Thomas Sadoski (43, “The Newsroom), whom she in 2015 in new York met in the musical production “The Way We Get By”. In March 2017, the two tied the knot, and their daughter was born in the same month.

In real life, it’s quiet and seclusion. But things don’t always go the way you might imagine. The blonde had said for a long time that she did not want to get married. “I find it extremely romantic to make such a promise,” she told the magazine. “ Cosmopolitan“,” but it is nothing for me and my life. “

For 2020, “Imdb.com” lists, among other things, the Citizen Kane film “Mank” and a horror thriller Amanda Seyfried in the female Main role on. Musicals, comedies, romances and dramas: As an actress, she is always looking for new challenges. She will be 34 years old on Tuesday.

Called himself Amanda Seyfried as a hopeless romantic. “My heart makes all the decisions. It’s often unwise, but that’s the way I am. I’m too impatient and passionate to listen to my mind,” she once said in an interview with “ TV Movie“.

She may have been particularly attracted to a film like “The Shine of Silence” (2010). In the dramatic romance of Let Hallstrom she falls head over heels in love with John ( Channing Tatum) and spent two summer weeks full of passion. Then the soldier has to return to his unit. The quite conventional love story impresses above all with its engaging nature Amanda Seyfrieds, which has an incredible screen presence, charisma and beautiful big eyes, so that even the filming of a Nicholas Sparks Schmonzette becomes an experience.

Celebrated her breakthrough Seyfried two years earlier as the daughter of Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in the magical film adaptation of the musical “Mamma Mia!”, with which she became a shooting star in Hollywood became. In 2018 the story continued: “In Mama Mia! Here We go Again” was Amanda to relive her role as Sophie.









She is mainly interested in characters that are totally alien to her and that she cannot understand at first, said Seyfried the magazine “Elle”. “This process of learning to walk in the shoes of these strangers is delightful.”

One such great stranger to her was the porn actress Linda Lovelace. In “ Lovelace“(2013) traces the life of the leading actress in the film” Deep Throat “, which was a box-office hit in the 1970s and is considered the most successful porn film of all time. Linda Boreman, her real name, later accused her then husband in a revelation book of having coerced her into pornography by force of arms. She said she had prepared for the role with relevant films and books Seyfried on the 63. Berlinale, Where “ Lovelace“was presented.

Delighted as a drug-loving lawyer Seyfried she and Adam Driver (“ Starwars“,” Paterson“) a hipster couple and for the” Twin Peaks “revival (2017) she plunged into the wild and eccentric world of David Lynch a.

From the really big blockbusters and comic heroes sticks Amanda Seyfried on the other hand far. Likewise from Hollywood: She feels most comfortable in the country, in the middle of nature. Two hours north of new York has Seyfried bought a small farm some time ago, which is populated by numerous animals.

She also finds relaxation and distraction while drawing: “Even if I wouldn’t say that I can paint, you could call it art what I’m making,” she told Joy magazine – with a wink.