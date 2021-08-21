48-year-old Sean Paul profiles on OnlyFans

In line with the release of his single “Only Fanz”, the 48-year-old has created his own profile on OnlyFans and wants to secure a good side income.

Stars on OnlyFans

Since the OnlyFans website, on which you can sell your own photos and videos, mainly of erotic or pornographic content, became popular, our stars have earned themselves stupid and stupid. The former Disney princess Bella Thorne, for example, was able to persuade around 52,500 paying fans to subscribe to $ 20 in just two days and, according to her own statements, should have earned around two million dollars in one week.

The rapper Bad Bhabie is even more successful, who created an account for her 18th birthday and was able to generate over seven million dollars (gross) a month from the website and her subscribers shortly afterwards.

bhad bhabie just makes millions with only fans … when i was 18 i played with dolls in the sandpit and then swung diga on my own – Atom1000 (@tomTechFleece) April 7, 2021







Musician wants to follow suit

There is no question that the business model can work wonders and turn individual people into a millionaire almost overnight. It is all the more astonishing that adult artists are now creating an account on OnlyFans. Sean Paul, for example, who is still big in business at 48, is one of the newest members of the website. In keeping with the drop of its single and the accompanying music video by “Only Fanz” featuring Ty Dolla $ ign, the Jamaican dancehall act has uploaded an x-rated version of its visualization on its channel and wants to earn some real money with it.

“I made my own OnlyFans page just for this song. There is an adult, an adult and a nasty version of my new song, ”said the 48-year-old in an interview with the“ Wired ”column.

Sean Paul might do housework on OnlyFans https://t.co/G6qjA2jhhC – Everton FC News 2021 (@ EvertonFCNews21) August 19, 2021

For the future, Sean Paul has other things in mind with his page and added: “I’ll see what I will do with the platform in the future. Maybe I’ll show myself cleaning, that would be interesting. “

You can watch the normal video for “Only Fanz” here: