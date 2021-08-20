Friday, August 20, 2021
Zac Efron fuels rumors: what’s up with Alex Daddario?

By Arjun Sethi
Since the Baywatch reboot was shot, there have been rumors of love around Hollywood stars Alexandra Daddario (32) and Zac Efron (30). Again and again, the main actors fuel these fan dreams with romantic couple dates and ambiguous statements. However, the two do not make a clear statement – so far! Because now the high school musical hottie is said to have really gossiped via socia media. Or does the actor even want the sweet truth to finally come to light?

The brunette beauty posted a photo Instagram, on which she can be seen with her dog Levon. She herself wears a dream robe from Zac Poznan, as she subsequently attended a film premiere. Zac should be loud People have commented on exactly this sexy picture: “Two hot bitches.” An insider claims that the stars are supposed to date from time to time, but not have a steady relationship.

It’s not the first time Zac uses his social media account to publicize his deep feelings for Alex. For her 32nd birthday he wished: “All the best to a Pokémon that couldn’t be more real, more grounded, beautiful, intelligent, creative, loving, and rarer.” The comparison with one of the rarest fantasy animals in the comic book universe couldn’t have been cuter! What do you think? Are they a couple?




Alexandra Daddario, actress
Zac Efron
Zac Efron in January 2019


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
