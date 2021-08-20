Toxic Stress: Camila Cabello suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder

Camila Cabello (24) talks about her mental health! The musician inspires her fans not only with hits like “Havana” or “Señorita”, but also with her openness. After falling victim to bodyshaming a few weeks ago, she celebrated her curves online and campaigned for acceptance and body positivity. However, the singer was not always that confident and strong. The stress of the past few years has had a profound effect on her psyche.

In an interview with Bustle the 24-year-old reported “toxic stress” from which she had suffered for years. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety have given the native Cuban a hard time. “So often have I thought to myself: ‘Something is wrong with me. I have to be inadequate in some way or another because I’m having a hard time just functioning right now ‘”, described Camila their self-doubts at the time.

In the meantime, however, the beauty is at peace again. The girlfriend of Shawn Mendes (23) owes this not least to her environment. “Having someone who is real and who keeps me on track was so important to me”the artist explained. For this reason, she has never lost herself in the industry. “I had problems with my mental health, but I was never lost,” assured him Camila.

Camila Cabello poses in a bikini

Camila Cabello, musician

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

