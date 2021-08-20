Singer Katy Perry shows fans her new brownie look

April 14, 2021 – 10:17 am clock

Katy’s a brownie now

Katy Perry decided to make a radical change at the beginning of 2017 and cut her long hair raspy short. After her pixie cut, she had always switched between a blonde bob or a whale’s mane. Now she’s back to her roots: The 36-year-old has dark hair again, like at the beginning of her music career in 2008. We show what it looks like here in the video.

Pixie Cut was a break for Katy back then

In 2017, the pop star changed his look, his hair was only blond and short. At that time Katy had told the “People” magazine that her Miley Cyrus’ pixie cut served as a template. In an interview with “W” magazine a few months later, she revealed that she felt completely free with the new hairstyle. “Everything is more fun with short hair. I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with the hairstyle now.”

She was "360 degrees liberated, politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually, she revealed." I feel liberated from all the things that do not serve me. I give up and hug my 30s. You can't give me anything to go back to my 20s. "







Katy’s blatant transformation in 2017

Katy Perry shaved off her hair in 2017. © dpa, Britta Pedersen, ped sab

Katy likes experiments