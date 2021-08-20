Season 2 from October on Starz and Starzplay

The sequel to Hightown is coming soon. The second season starts in October at Starz and Starzplay international. There is some hustle and bustle again in Cape Cod. What is known about the new season so far?

On Sunday, October 17th, the second season of the series Hightown will celebrate its international premiere via Starz and Starzplay, where the series will run parallel in Germany. That was announced during the TCA Press Tour.

Leading actress Monica Raymund, who is also known from Chicago Fire, also took a seat on the director’s chair this time. Returning cast members include James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. Luis Guzman (Code Black) stars as Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s funny but deadly cousin.









Also guests in season two are Jona Xiao (Being Mary Jane), Carlos Gomez (Madam Secretary), Mark Boone Junior (Sons of Anarchy), Cecil Blutcher and Crystal Lee Brown (Black Lightning).

In the new season, the characters experience another picture-perfect summer in Cap Cod, which collides with reality when the main season is over.

Jackie Quinones (Raymund) was able to fulfill her dream and become a real cop and now wants to do good deeds. She is soon caught in a crime wave when new drugs wash up. She turns all her attention to bringing down the dealer Frankie Cuevas, because he is the man responsible for the death of her best friend Junior. So it’s personal to Jackie, but basically it’s all personal to her.

Jorge brings more violence and chaos into the drug dealer’s regime. Ray Abruzzo (Dale) is no longer allowed to work as a police officer and falls into depression. Meanwhile, Jackie has a new partner in trooper Leslie Babcock (Tonya Glanz, Timeless), the only other woman in the police force. In addition to all professional challenges, Jackie must not lose sight of her abstinence, because secrets, shame, failure and deception lurk everywhere.

