Premiere for Disney film in Hollywood – film plus criticism – online magazine for film and cinema

Saturday, August 21, 2021
Premiere for Disney film in Hollywood

By Arjun Sethi
Disney celebrated the first major world premiere since the beginning of the corona pandemic at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening with the real-life version “Cruella”. US actress Emma Stone (32), who can be seen in the role of Cruella de Vil, the dog-hostile fashion designer of the “101 Dalmatians” series, did not miss the event.

As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, the event was smaller than normal Disney parties because of social distancing and other safety precautions – for example, no press was invited – but the joy was not diminished. In addition to Stone, co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste (34) and director Craig Gillespie (53) also appeared.


