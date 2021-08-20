Premiere for Disney film in Hollywood – film plus criticism – online magazine for film and cinema

Disney celebrated the first major world premiere since the beginning of the corona pandemic at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening with the real-life version “Cruella”. US actress Emma Stone (32), who can be seen in the role of Cruella de Vil, the dog-hostile fashion designer of the “101 Dalmatians” series, did not miss the event.

As “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, the event was smaller than normal Disney parties because of social distancing and other safety precautions – for example, no press was invited – but the joy was not diminished. In addition to Stone, co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste (34) and director Craig Gillespie (53) also appeared.

Not the first real film adaptation

“Cruella” is not the first real-life adaptation of the animated original from 1961. As early as 1996, actress Glenn Close (74) slipped into the role of the villain. Now it’s Stone’s turn to play Cruella de Vil when she is younger. The German theatrical release is planned for May 27th, and the film will be available on Disney + from May 28th. (red., spot on news)









Cover picture: Emma Stone at the “Cruella” premiere in LA – (c) 2021 Getty Images