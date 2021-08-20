Pregnancy indicator? Kourtney Kardashian gives in to cravings

Is that another indication of possible baby news from Kourtney Kardashian (42)? Keeping up with the Kardashians-Beauty fans have long been convinced that Kourtney and her friend Travis Barker (45) keep a particularly sweet secret: The mother of three is said to be pregnant again. Well fire Kourtney these rumors themselves again – through their eating habits.

Just a few days ago, the 42-year-old made the rumor mill simmer when she explained how much she craves sweets at the moment. Now she apparently gave in to this desire. In your InstagramStory showed Kourtney Chocolate, marshmallows, a large plate of donuts and other goodies. So much candy is rather unusual for the TV star. After all, pay attention Kourtney actually very strict on their diet. So is this another sign of pregnancy?

But that’s not the only rumor about the new couple. Some fans are also convinced that with Kourtney and Travis The wedding bells could soon be ringing. At least since a post on which Kourtney wears a veil, many of her fans are already thinking about the wedding planning.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, July 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in April 2021

Instagram / notskinnybutnotfat Kourtney Kardashian, 2021

