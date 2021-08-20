Pitch Perfect 3 – Anna Kendrick & Co. turn up one last time in the trailer

The Bards Bellas are back – for the last round, pitches! The musical comedy Pitch Perfect was enthusiastically received in 2012. Since then, the a capella band, led by Anna Kendricks Beca, has been singing its way through all competitions and stage shows – and through one or the other embarrassment. The friendship, energy and community spirit of the women’s band can also be felt in the new trailer for the last film Pitch Perfect 3. See it here, just above the article.

Pitch Perfect 3 – Last Round!

The Bards Bellas are confronted with the seriousness of life in Pitch Perfect 3. They have all finished their studies, go their separate ways and find that it is difficult to make money with a cappella music. When the women get the chance to perform together again for a USO tour for US soldiers, they don’t hesitate and prepare for one last brilliant show. It is typical of Bella’s Bards that not everything goes smoothly.

In addition to Kendrick, the co-stars Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, John Lithgow, and Ruby Rose. It was directed by Trish Sie (Step Up: All in), who took on this task from Elizabeth Banks, who was unable to attend. Pitch Perfect 3 starts on December 21, 2017 in German cinemas.

