Oscar winner Emma Stone shoots “Cruella” sequel

Oscar winner Emma Stone apparently liked the role of the cruel Cruella De Vil.

The actress has negotiated a “Cruella” continuation with the Disney Studio, reported the US film portal “Deadline.com” on Friday. Stone’s artist agency Endeavor confirmed the deal for the lead actress, but without giving details of the fee. You would have found a fair solution for both sides, said Endeavor boss Patrick Whitesell.

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson stirred up the scene at the end of July with a lawsuit against Disney. Johansson attacked the simultaneous release of the Marvel film “Black Widow” in theaters and on the streaming platform Disney +.

That is a breach of contract, because their earnings are based on the cinema revenues. Because of the corona pandemic with many restrictions for cinemas, more and more studios are choosing this marketing strategy.