Leonteq issues tracker certificates for numerous crypto currencies

There are now special certificate solutions for investors who want to participate in the performance of crypto currencies but are reluctant to make a direct crypto investment.

The Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, together with ICF BANK, has launched certificate solutions for investments in a total of 18 different cryptocurrencies in Germany and Austria. The structured products are so-called tracker certificates that precisely replicate the price trend of an underlying asset – in this case a digital currency.









Leonteq’s tracker certificates are available for the following crypto base values: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Aave, Algorand, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Cosmos, EOS, Ethereum Classic, Filecoin, Litecoin, Maker, Polkadot, Ripple, Stellar, Tezos and Uniswap.

Björn Geidel, Head Sales Germany and Austria at Leonteq, explained: “Leonteq and the ICF have been working together for many years in the field of market making of structured products and we look forward to strengthening our presence in the field of cryptocurrencies with one of the leading securities trading banks in Germany expand.”

As listed products, the tracker certificates for the crypto assets mentioned can be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Certificates (Open Market).

Author: Ferdinand Hammer, wallstreet: online Zentralredaktion