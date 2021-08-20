Kylie Jenner: pregnant with baby number 2? This statement is suspicious

Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relaunched their relationship, the rumors of a new pregnancy have never stopped. Recent statements from Caitlyn Jenner fuel the baby rumors even further.

It has been clear since June 2021: Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 29, are a couple again. With a couple picture, they had finally made their newly inflamed love official on Instagram. And immediately they are back, the speculation about pregnancy number two. This is primarily due to the fact that Kylie has often indicated in the past that she would like to have several children.

Kylie Jenner pregnant again? That heats up the rumors



In March 2020, it almost seemed like more kids were a long way off with Kylie Jenner. At the time, she told Harper’s Bazaar: “My friends are all putting me under pressure … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressured to give her a sibling, but there is no plan”. It is well known that plans can change if the situation is different, and Caitlyn Jenner’s latest statements make you prick up your ears. She brags to paparazzi that she has 18 grandchildren and quickly adds that another one is “in the oven”. Unfortunately, she did not reveal which of her children was pregnant, but “Page Six” also announced Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, citing several exclusive sources.









Kylie Jenner: No baby bump in sight



Kylie’s current Instagram story, however, does not match the baby rumors at all. In the belly-free sweater you have a direct view of her super-slim body, which doesn’t even begin to bulge.

Kylie Jenner poses in a crop top in front of the mirror. © instagram.com/kyliejenner

On the other hand, the youngest of the Jenner Kardashian sisters is probably the best secret keeper in the world. Her first pregnancy took place away from the limelight and pictures of the baby bump were only seen after Stormi was born. So it is quite conceivable that the pictures on her Instagram account can be a nifty distraction from her second pregnancy.

Sources used: dailymail.com.uk, pagesix.com, instagram.com

ibo

Gala