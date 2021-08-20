Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer: Reality star fails her law exam

In 2019, Kim Kardashian made it official: she has new career plans and wants to become a lawyer. Two years later, her dream is about to end again.

The reality star has suffered a setback in training to become a lawyer: Kim Kardashian did not pass her first exam, she said in a preview of the current episode of her program “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which was broadcast yesterday.

Known as the “Baby Bar,” the California exam is at the end of the first year of college. The 40-year-old achieved 474 points, 560 were necessary to pass. Now Kim Kardashian, who has just turned billionaire, feels like a loser.









“I don’t have the time”

“You were very close – on a test that many people in the middle of a pandemic would not take,” said human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, where the entrepreneur is doing her training, on the show. She still feels like a failure, Kardashian said.

“I studied ten to twelve hours a day for six weeks.” In the meantime, she spent so little time with her children, she said in a conversation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. “I don’t even know if I can do it again. I don’t have the time.” You now have to decide whether you want to take the next test appointment within a few weeks or wait a year.

In recent years, the entrepreneur has repeatedly advocated pardons for prisoners in the United States. She has been training to be a lawyer since 2018. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a celebrity attorney who was on OJ Simpson’s defense team.