Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend: That’s the lucky one!

When we talk about successful women, Kendall Jenner is in the top division! The model and TV star impresses not only with her presence, but also with her appearance. Because of this, we wonder who is Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend?

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend: The list of lovers is long

Unsurprisingly, the list of Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends is long, as such a beauty certainly won’t stay single for long. In addition to many basketball players, she was also able to turn singers like Harry Styles’ heads, but now it seems as if Kendall has found her true love. Who is the lucky one? A tip: It’s a basketball player again.









Kendall Jenner’s friend: This is Devin Booker

The 1.79 m tall model fits perfectly on the side of a basketball player, so it’s no surprise that her heart is for Devin Booker beats. Brooker was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1996 and quickly established himself as an athlete. He currently plays for the Phoenix Suns Club and was recently part of the US team at the Olympics. You won the gold medal, but his biggest win is surely his relationship with Kendall Jenner. The couple have been together for over a year, but the relationship has been kept a secret for a long time.

Here’s what we know about Kendall Jenner’s and Devin Booker’s relationship:

Kendall Jenner has dated several basketball players

However, her heart has been beating for Devin Booker since 2020

The relationship was made public in 2021

Kendall accompanies Booker to many of his games with the Phoenix Suns

Kendall Jenner occasionally gives insights into the relationship on her Instagram account

Kendall Jenner is an amazing woman, but her heart is already beating for Devin Booker. The basketball player can offer Kendall a lot in terms of success, in addition to a gold medal at the Olympic Games, he is also number one at the Phoenix Suns. If Kendall Jenner is your idol and you want to be like her, we’ll tell you how to become a model.

