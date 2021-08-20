Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife Amber Heard of false information

In the legal dispute with the tabloid “The Sun”, Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of making implausible and false statements.

Depp’s lawyer argued in the London Court of Appeal on Thursday that the case should be reopened in the face of “fresh evidence”. Depp had sued the Sun publisher over an article alleging that he had physically abused Heard. However, the High Court in London dismissed the lawsuit in early November. The majority of the allegations mentioned in the newspaper have proven to be true, the judges found in their verdict. After the verdict, Depp criticized that the court relied solely on the statements of his ex-wife and ignored counter-evidence from the police and other witnesses.







Depp’s defense attorney accused Heard of serious allegations against her ex-husband at the hearing on Thursday. Heard did not honor her announcement that she would donate the money she received from her multi-million dollar divorce from Depp to a children’s hospital and civil rights organization. The hospital said in a letter that it had not received any payments from her. The promise was a “calculated and manipulative lie in order to achieve a positive effect,” said Depp’s lawyer.