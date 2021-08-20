Instead of King Shark or Polka-Dot Man: These crazy DC characters were almost there in “The Suicide Squad” – Kino News

One of the greatest strengths of “The Suicide Squad” are the numerous wonderfully crazy characters. Before settling for King Shark and Polka-Dot Man, director James Gunn also considered a number of other similarly ill characters.

ATTENTION: Spoiler for “The Suicide Squad”

With “The Suicide Squad”, director and screenwriter James Gunn, together with those responsible for the DC, achieved a great coup: A good half of the 13 members of the Suicide Squad are massacred in the great opening battle, so that Gunn then later on completely on the surviving characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) or Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).

But also the early deceased Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Savant (Michael Rooker), TDK (Nathan Fillion) and especially the weasel, who later regains consciousness (Sean Gunn) leave a damn strong impression in their few minutes of screen time. And that’s no wonder, because the characters and the cast were handpicked by Gunn (he came across Polka-Dot Man while searching the Internet for the “stupidest DC characters of all time”).









One or the other may miss a personal favorite, but hardly anyone would deny that Gunn made a very suitable selection overall. But that does not mean that the ensemble of characters was set in stone from the start, as the director himself revealed in a series of tweets before it even opened in theaters. And in these tweets he also revealed some characters that he also considered for his suicide squad at the beginning:

In the pictures we see (clockwise from top left): Livewire, Punch & Jewelee, Deathstroke & Black Spider, Man-Bat, Plastique, KGBeast & Chemo, Solomon Grundy, Rainbow Creature, Knockout & Gunhawk.

In some cases you can guess which characters made it into “The Suicide Squad” instead: For example, KGBeast, Gunhawk and Deathstroke, which can even be spotted on concept art for “The Suicide Squad”, are characters similar to Bloodsport (Idris Elba). Chemo and Solomon Grundy, on the other hand, as large, non-human monsters, could have played the role of King Shark (voice in the original: Sylvester Stallone).

However, these alternatives just didn’t work so well for Gunn: “Every character, large or small, was chosen for a reason. and although I like a lot of these characters, they just weren’t that useful to the plot, ”Gunn wrote. He also stated that the characters shown could still make their DCEU debut at some point: “Of course I am ready to use them in the future. And there are so many more great DC characters … “

“The Suicide Squad” has been in German cinemas since August 5, 2021. It seems unlikely that there will be a third “Suicide Squad” film in the near future, given the looming flop at the box office. But Gunn brings back at least one character in a series: John Cena’s Peacemaker. Gunn also revealed that he’s already thinking about another new DC project …