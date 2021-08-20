Imo Bábics wants to make Relai the leading Bitcoin app

The Swiss startup Relai operates with its Bitcoin investment app in a niche that the new CMO wants to occupy across Europe.

The business model and the niche occupied by Relai is based on the fact that users of the app may move a maximum of CHF 1,000 per day, and a maximum of CHF 100,000 per year. If the movements remain below these limits, explain the founders, money exchange transactions do not require registration or licensing according to the current requirements of the Money Laundering Ordinance.

Therefore, users of the app can directly access Bitcoin trading with their own bank account without registering and without opening an account – KYC or AML measures are no longer necessary. The app can be used free of charge, Relai and cooperation partner Bity are financed by a fee of 3 percent per transaction. The convenience of the fast paths is apparently appreciated by crypto beginners, the app has been downloaded by well over 20,000 Bitcoin enthusiasts since the start of FinTech a year ago. Relai deliberately limits its offer to Bitcoin because the startup is of the opinion that the key currency of the crypto market for long-term investments would be “the best store of value in the world”.

Relai wants to occupy more territory in Europe, which is why the startup secured the financial fuel for the next growth steps beyond Swiss borders in a Series A round last June with CHF 2.5 million.

And now the new CMO for accelerated growth in Europe

With Imo Bábics Relai has brought on board a Chief Marketing Officer to orchestrate and guide the company’s European expansion plans. For two years, Bábics, in the role of Head of Marketing, pushed the growth course of the Austrian neo-broker Bitpanda. The Relai-CMO on the new challenge:

“The best days for Bitcoin are yet to come as it shifts from the domain of pure technologists to the domain of digital natives, who are concerned with governments inflating their currencies and looking for ways to protect their savings. I believe that with its fast, secure and hassle-free user experience, Relai has a unique opportunity to become the app of choice for the long-term Bitcoin investor. “

Neo brokers and trading platforms in Europe

Relai wants to grow in highly competitive markets and score as “Europe’s simplest Bitcoin investment app made in Switzerland”. The FinTech meets strong and highly financed competitors, for example Trade Republic, Bison, the crypto app of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, and: the former employer of the new CMO, Bitpanda.









Bitpanda with more than one million users is also active in Switzerland, a few days ago it financed itself with an additional 263 million US dollars and wants to grow aggressively in Europe. The same applies to the neo broker Trade Republic, the FinTech has also already cracked the million mark among users and recently attracted attention with a mega-financing of 900 million US dollars. Both neo-brokers have the possibilities and the resources to make a big mess in Europe.

Numerous other apps and providers are involved in Europe – but it is quite possible that a Swiss app with a special position between the big players can fill the gap in the niche and grow successfully. With Imo Bábics, the startup has a CMO on board who knows how aggressive growth works.