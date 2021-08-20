Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeNewsHeid Klum reveals: She's obsessed with it
News

Heid Klum reveals: She’s obsessed with it

By Arjun Sethi
0
69




Some collect stamps, others coins or teacups. Heidi Klum also has a passionate obsession, as she has now revealed to her fans on Instagram. The top model has a special preference.

Photo series with 14 pictures

Who would have thought? Heidi Klum not only has one heart made of stone, but several. She has a particular fondness for stones. But not just any, but heart-shaped ones. The 48-year-old now revealed this to her 8.4 million fans on Instagram. She is obsessed with looking for heart-shaped stones all over the world.

“I already have over 1,000 of them,” she said of her passion for collecting. In addition, the “Germany’s next top model” boss posted a photo of herself and that object of desire online. She holds the heart-shaped stone in front of her right eye. She also wears a hat and appears to be on the beach. If you can afford almost anything, it might be exciting to look for rare things that you come across in nature.




It is not known how the millions of Heidi Klum fans react to their revelation. The US emigrant has issued the comment function under her posts on Instagram for some time.

This is what other celebrities collect

Incidentally, Heidi Klum is not alone among celebrities with her passion for collecting. Hollywood star Tom Hanks, for example, is said to collect typewriters. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer is said to have a passion for images inspired by insects and actress Angelina Jolie loves knives and first editions of books.

Singer Janet Jackson is apparently into pig figures and Johnny Depp is crazy about Barbie dolls. Mimin Amanda Seyfried has a rather unusual love for collecting. She should actually have a soft spot for stuffed animals. Stones are almost a modest collector’s item.


Previous articleInstead of King Shark or Polka-Dot Man: These crazy DC characters were almost there in “The Suicide Squad” – Kino News
Next articleOn the up: Bitcoin climbs to its highest level in three months | news
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv