Has Cardi B just had sex? Rapper shows herself naked and moaning in sheets

Rapper Cardi B groans herself in her sheets
Cardi B (28) is currently pregnant with her second baby. But that does not mean that the rapper is now “tamer” than usual during pregnancy. In a new video, she shows herself naked and moaning wickedly. Is she sharing an after sex video?
Did Cardi and Offset just have sex?
How God created her, only with an iPhone and fancy nails: This is how the former stripper presents herself to her followers in her new social media post. Was the picture taken shortly after sex? In any case, a man who cannot be identified in more detail is jumping around in the background, who in all likelihood is on-off friend Offset (29). After all, the good person is the father-to-be of the growing child. And also that of the little daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (2), who saw the light of day in 2018.
What’s next with the on-off relationship?
It remains to be seen whether Cardi and Offset will move even closer together with the second baby or whether it will become turbulent again for the couple, who were still considering a divorce in September 2020. At least they have announced their reconciliation in the meantime and new offspring are on their way. In the midst of a painted baby bump, which Cardi recently shared via social media, and a winking nude video from bed, one thing is certain: it never gets boring at House B. (nos)