“Harry Potter” film series to be released in “Hogwarts Express Anniversary Collector’s Editions” – UPDATE 2

Next week, Warner Home Video, distributed by UPHE in this country, is dedicating some publications to “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (USA 2001) for this year’s 20th anniversary of the fantasy film, with which one of the largest and most successful film franchises of all time began . The work by Chris Columbus, which is based on the novel by Joanne K. Rowling, is cast with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the lead roles and has brought it to a total of 8 films at the end of 7 novels, is being singled out on the occasion of the anniversary on Blu-ray in the keep case, in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in a limited steelbook and in Box set with the complete series of films in HD and gets the new extra as a gift “Magical Movie Mode” at the age of 20 full of magical moments. At the same time it will be published on August 26th. also a new one “Wizarding World 10-Film Collection” with this feature.

It will probably not stay that way, because abroad there are already signs of another publication from the “Harry Potter” universe for the beginning of November 2021. In the USA and Great Britain there are so-called Amazon “Hogwarts Express Anniversary Collector’s Editions” popped up. These box sets in the design of the famous train that takes the wizarding students to Hogwarts every year, to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will each include the complete film series in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray and in HD on Blu-ray and also with the be equipped with the new “Magical Movie Mode” from Part 1. The two boxes from the USA and the UK differ significantly in terms of their features and price. That Set from Great Britain is much more generously stocked with numerous bonus discs and even more extras, but also has a proud pre-order price. It is much cheaper but also less populated US box the end. All details of the editions can be found in our import database. A release in Germany is not planned for the time being, but it is also not unlikely. (pf)

UPDATE:A corresponding special edition will also appear in Germany. In online trading, the limited Hogwarts Express Collection also listed on Amazon.de, but not yet available for pre-order.

UPDATE 2:The special edition can now be pre-ordered at Saturn and MediaMarkt at the proud price of € 269 each. There is also an official product image, which we have stored in the film database and in the news gallery above.

From November 11, 2021 in this country on Blu-ray Disc:



Available abroad from November 2021:

Available from August 26, 2021 in stores: