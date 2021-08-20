Eva Green does not want a female successor for Daniel Craig

The 38-year-old actress, who portrayed Vesper Lynd in ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006, is “for women,” but she believes the gender of the legendary agent shouldn’t change if her former colleague Daniel Craig steps down as the charming spy . She told Variety: “I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should continue to be a man. It doesn’t make sense to me for him to be a woman. Women can play different characters. They can play in action films and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man, not Jane Bond. “

The ‘Dumbo’ star believes it is important to stay true to the “history” of 007. Her comments follow a suggestion from Dominic West, Hannah Graf, one of the most highly decorated transgender soldiers in the British Army, to play the role. He thinks a transgender bond would be “cool” and thinks his idea is “brilliant”. He told Sunday Times magazine, “She should consider a transgender bond because there are a lot of transgender soldiers in the army. They are ideal because they can do anything.” About the idea of ​​creating the first female Bond, however, he said, “Well, I think some things are gender-specific. Personally, I can’t imagine it.”