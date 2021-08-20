Friday, August 20, 2021
Disney Allegedly Cancels New “Scarlett Johansson” Movie Over Lawsuit – News 2021

By Arjun Sethi
Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney seems to have major consequences: Disney allegedly wants to cancel the next film with the actress.

Contrary to what was originally assumed, the Marvel film “Black Widow” was not only shown in theaters, but was also offered as VIP access on Disney Plus. Scarlett Johansson saw it as a breach of contract and sued Disney because of the simultaneous digital exploitation of the film. As a reason for her lawsuit, the actress named losses that she makes in her income.


Arjun Sethi
