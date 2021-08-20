Disney Allegedly Cancels New “Scarlett Johansson” Movie Over Lawsuit – News 2021

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney seems to have major consequences: Disney allegedly wants to cancel the next film with the actress.

Contrary to what was originally assumed, the Marvel film “Black Widow” was not only shown in theaters, but was also offered as VIP access on Disney Plus. Scarlett Johansson saw it as a breach of contract and sued Disney because of the simultaneous digital exploitation of the film. As a reason for her lawsuit, the actress named losses that she makes in her income.

It should have been clear that a lawsuit against the group would not meet with happy reactions. But Disney seems to be drawing internal conclusions regardless of the outcome of the proceedings. As Giant Freakin Robot reports, the paths of the actress and Disney seem to finally part ways. The film “Tower Of Terror” planned with her is sometimes affected by this. As with “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson, it would have been a film adaptation of an attraction from Disneyland. It is not clear whether the film has been canceled without replacement or is simply planned with a different cast. Disney itself has not yet commented on the rumors.











For all Marvel fans this means that another appearance by Scarlett Johansson as “Black Widow” is off the table. In fact, Johansson’s allegations may not be the last Disney to grapple with. The leading actresses from “Cruella” and “Jungle Cruise”, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, are probably also considering filing a lawsuit for exploitation at Disney Plus. Disney still sees itself in the position of not having made a mistake and also asserts that the income would have been lower without VIP access.